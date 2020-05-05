Police: Explosives found twice in St. Albans recreational area

Police say homemade explosives were found along a trail near the top of the Hard'Ack Recreational area.

St. Albans Police say the small plastic container was found on Saturday at about 4:15 p.m. Officers could see through the clear lid that there were explosive devices and materials inside the container.

Investigators say they got a similar report on March 13, when a caller reported finding bullets and other suspicious materials in the same area. Officers found those were also homemade explosive devices and materials.

Police say in both cases, the dangerous materials were destroyed or kept as evidence. And they say both investigations are ongoing.

They're asking people using Hard'Ack to watch for suspicious people or items. They say if you see something, say something, but don't approach suspicious people or items. Call 911 or the St. Albans Police Department at 802-524-2166. Anyone with information on either of these incidents is also urged to call the police.