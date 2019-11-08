Police: Fiance' wanted in Winooski death investigation killed himself

Police say the fiance' of a Winooski woman who was found dead last Saturday was captured on surveillance cameras jumping into the Winooski River where he presumably drowned.

Winooski Police Friday said in a statement that Keith Gaston, Hannah Keyes' fiancé, was spotted on the camera Friday afternoon around 2 p.m. The 32-year-old Bennington man was seen parking his car on West Canal Street in Winooski, walking across the traffic circle to the Riverwalk and then jumping head-first into the Winooski River. They say there was no indication on camera that he surfaced.

Keyes was found dead in her apartment Saturday. Her two children with Gaston, age 3 and 4, were also in the apartment and have since been placed with relatives. Police say the cause of death of the 28-year-old is still undetermined but is suspicious.

Gaston had been sought for questioning Thursday as a "person of interest" in the case and police say they do not believe there are other suspects.

Crews on Thursday searched a section of the river off West Canal Street and found nothing. Police say they've been advised by Colchester Technical Rescue officials that due to the elevated strength and depth of the water on Friday, Gaston could not have survived. They say further efforts to locate his body will take place in the near future.