Police: Hanover Uber driver attacked

Police are investigating an attack against an Uber driver in the Upper Valley.

Hanover Police say it happed around 10:30 Thursday night. They say the driver called 911 and reported that while he was enroute to pick up a fare, a man waved him down on South Main Street in Hanover.

Thinking the man was his fare, he picked him up. But after realizing the mixup, the driver said the intoxicated man demanded a free ride, tried to take the car keys and assaulted him. Police say the driver used a pocket knife to defend himself and the suspect fled.

He's described as about 5'8", in his late teens or early 20s, with a slim build, short black hair, and wearing a brown or black jacket.

Call the Hanover Police with any information: (603) 643-2222.