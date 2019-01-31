Police ID Clinton County woman in untimely death case

Police have identified a woman found dead outside a home in Cadyville, New York.

Authorities say Lisa Williams, 51, was found by a neighbor Wednesday off Route 3 along the Saranac River near Gougeville Springs Road. Police do not think a crime is involved and say Williams died from an apparent medical issue and was outside all night. She was dressed properly for the cold weather, assuming she was walking to and from her house when she collapsed.

An autopsy was performed Thursday morning and the results are pending.