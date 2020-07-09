Police ID Rutland officers involved in shooting

We now know the names of the Rutland City police officers involved in Wednesday's shooting.

Vermont State Police tell us Cpl. Elias Anderson, Sgt. Adam Lucia and Ofcs. Tyler Billings, Nate Harvey and Elizha Heter were present at the time of the shooting.

The shooting happened in the parking lot next to Tops Friendly Market off Terrill Street. State police say Rutland City officers were conducting a drug investigation on two men in a car. They say the driver, Michael Goodnough, 45, took off, hitting Rutland Police Officer Nate Harvey with an SUV. Officer Tyler Billings opened fire and Goodnough was shot and crashed near Main Street and Jackson Avenue.

Officials say Goodnough underwent surgery and remains in intensive care but is stable. His passenger, Robert Vandriel, 32, was hurt in the crash. He's reported in good condition at UVM Medical Center.

Rutland authorities say Officer Harvey, one of five involved in the incident, was treated and released for minor injuries.

Ofc. Billings, who has served three years with the department, has been placed on paid administrative leave.

The state police say they continue to investigate the incident, including interviewing witnesses and reviewing dashcam and other video.