Police ID children killed in North Hero fire, cause of blaze

Police have released the names of the two children who lost their lives in a house fire in North Hero Saturday.

Theodore Maltais was 5 years old. His little brother, Nathaniel, was 11-and-a-half-months old.

The boys died in a blaze at their home on Bridge Road early Saturday morning.

And we now know what sparked that blaze. Vermont state police say fire investigators believe the fire was accidental and caused by an issue with the electric clothes dryer and vent system. They say the dryer was in use about an hour before the blaze.

The home did have smoke detectors which were sounding when fire crews arrived at the scene.

The homeowners and parents of the boys, Desiree and Mason Maltais, both 30, are first responders in the community. They were able to escape the home when the fire broke out but they were unable to reach their two young sons.

Grief counselors are on hand at the North Hero elementary school Monday, trying to help kids make sense of what happened.

A GoFundMe page was started to help the family with expenses.