A fatal crash in Waterbury backed up traffic on Interstate 89 north in Waterbury Tuesday afternoon.

It happened around 3 p.m. near a rest area. Police say Fred Seavey, 56, was driving in the passing lane when he lost control and drove into ledges in the median. He died at the scene.

Authorities list Seavey as a transient with no home address. They say he was not wearing a seat belt.

Any witnesses are asked to call the state police.