Police ID man found shot to death in St. Johnsbury

Police have released the identity of a man found dead of a gunshot wound in the Northeast Kingdom.

Vermont State Police say the man is Neftaly Martinez, 37, of Enfield, Connecticut, and his death was a homicide. They say he was shot in the chest.

Martinez was found dead in a St. Johnsbury apartment on Wednesday night. Witnesses reported hearing gunfire and seeing cars speed away from the 170 Pearl Street address.

Investigators said they believe this was a targeted incident and the public is not in danger.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call state police at the barracks in St. Johnsbury at 802-748-3111.