Police ID man injured in Royalton shooting

Police have released the name of a man who was shot in Royalton Wednesday night, and they say he has been released from the hospital.

Vermont State Police say they responded to a call about a shooting at about 10 p.m. Wednesday on Happy Hollow Road.

That's where they found Nicholas Schultz, 23, of Prescott Valley, Arizona, with a gunshot wound to the leg.

They say Schultz was taken to the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center. He was treated and then released from the hospital Thursday afternoon.

Police say they are not releasing the names of anyone else involved while they investigate. They say no one is in custody and there is no danger to the public.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Vermont State Police in Royalton at 802-234-9933.