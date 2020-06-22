Police: ID of body found in Winooski River could take days, weeks

Vermont authorities say the investigation continues into the discovery of a body in the Winooski River in Middlesex Friday.

Two people on Friday evening reported finding human remains in the river. Police were not able to retrieve the remains until Saturday. Officials on Monday said investigation into dental records and other testing continue at the Chief Medical Examiner's Office in Burlington to identify the individual. That could take anywhere between several days to several weeks.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Vermont State Police in Middlesex at 802-229-9191.

