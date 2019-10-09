Police ID officers in police-involved shooting in Rutland

Police have now released the names of the officers involved in Tuesday's deadly police-involved shooting in Rutland.

Sgt. Adam Lucia, Sgt. Kenneth Mosher, Cpl. Elias Anderson, Deputy Chief Ted Washburn

Vermont state police say the three Rutland City officers are: Sgt. Adam Lucia, who has served with the department for seven years; Sgt. Kenneth Mosher, who has served for 12 years; and Cpl. Elias Anderson, who has served with the department for four years. The Rutland Town officer is Deputy Chief Ted Washburn, who has served with the department for six years.

The officers shot at Christopher Louras, 33, who died in that shootout. Louras is the son of former Rutland mayor Christopher Louras.

Police say Christopher Louras, 33, drove by the Rutland Police Department Tuesday morning and fired shots into the front door of the building. An hour later, police say they got into a car chase with Louras, which ended in the deadly encounter in a parking lot near Walmart.

Police are still working to figure out if that incident in Rutland is connected to a suspected homicide in Salisbury. A man's body was found there but his identity has not yet been released. Investigators say an autopsy is expected to be performed on that victim Wednesday to confirm the identity and determine the cause of death.

Police say an autopsy is also planned on Christopher Louras, 33.

In addition to releasing the names of the officers involved in Tuesday's shooting, state police also released a photo of the Smith & Wesson M&P-15 rifle they say was used by Louras during that shootout with police.

Anyone with information on either of these incidents is asked to call state police in Rutland at 802-773-9101.