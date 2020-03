Police have released the name of the Connecticut skier who died after falling off a cliff in Stowe Saturday.

Police say Andrew Hryb, 36, skied out of bounds from Stowe Mountain Resort, along with his brother. We're told both were avid skiers but got disoriented, attempting to find their way out.

Police say the brothers came to an ice-climbing cliff known as route known as "Doug's Route" and Hryb lost his footing as he looked over the 220-foot drop and fell to his death.