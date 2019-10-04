Police ID suspect in South Burlington robbery

Police now say they know who they are looking for in connection with an armed robbery in South Burlington.

Robert Bushey

It happened Thursday night at the Shell Station on Shelburne Road.

Investigators say it was Robert Bushey, 45, who jumped the counter and stole cash from the register. Police say he drove off in a white sedan.

Meanwhile, across the street, police tried to stop another man who they thought was involved but he took off, too. They eventually stopped Raymond Precourt, 66. Turns out he had nothing to do with the robbery but now faces several charges including drunk driving and negligent operation.