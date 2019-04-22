Police ID toddler that drowned in White River

Vermont authorities have released the name of the toddler that died after being swept into the White River Friday.

It happened around 1 p.m. off Route 110 in Chelsea. Police say Paislee Champney, 2, wandered away from an adult, getting too close to the river and was caught in strong currents.

Numerous first responders tried to save the child. She was taken to Gifford Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

A preliminary investigation has ruled that the apparent drowning was an accident.