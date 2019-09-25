Police ID victims in St. Albans Town head-on crash

Police have identified the two people killed in a head-on crash in St. Albans Town Tuesday afternoon.

It happened on the Swanton Road shortly after 12:30 p.m. near the old Energizer plant. Police say Shawn Tardy, 47, of Swanton, crossed the center line and crashed head-on into a car driven by Robert Young, 42, of St. Albans Town.

Police say Young and a front-seat passenger, Lori Latulippe, 44, died in the collision. Tardy remains hospitalized. His condition was not immediately available.

Police closed the road in both directions for several hours.