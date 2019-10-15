Police ID woman found dead in Vermont river

Police have released the identity of a woman found dead in a Bennington river.

Investigators say she is Bridget Osgood, 45, of Bennington.

Osgood's body was found Sunday morning in the Roaring Branch River near Caroline Drive.

Investigators are calling her death suspicious. However, they say they are still waiting for the results of toxicology tests for the cause and manner of her death.

Anyone with information on Osgood's death is asked to call the police in Bennington at 802-442-1030.