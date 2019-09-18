Police ID woman suspected of running over cadet in Weathersfield

We now know who police say was driving the car that ran over Norwich Cadet Keanan Thompson.

Thompson was killed Sunday. He was in a crash on Interstate 91 and ejected.

Police now say it was Patricia Whitcomb, 65, of Charlestown, New Hampshire, who drove over Thompson's body lying in the road.

Whitcomb turned herself in Monday at the Vermont State Police barracks in Westminster.

The investigation by state police revealed Whitcomb's gray, 2004 Honda Civic was the one they were looking for and was the one that drove over Thompson. It's not clear if Thompson was dead before Whitcomb allegedly drove over him.

State police tell us they are now consulting with the Windsor County state's attorney's office to determine if any charges will be filed against Whitcomb. Police would not speculate on what those charges might be.

Police tell us this investigation is still ongoing and they are asking anyone with information about Thompson's death to come forward.