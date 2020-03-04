Police: Jeffersonville man died of gunshot wound to abdomen

The Vermont State Police say a Jeffersonville man found dead in his home Tuesday died of a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Authorities Wednesday afternoon announced the preliminary autopsy results for Michael Haines, 39, and say their homicide investigation is ongoing.

Haines was discovered at about 3 a.m. at his home on Hillside Drive. Police said they were pursuing multiple leads but had no details about a motive.

They say there is no threat to the public and that it appeared to be an isolated and targeted incident. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Vermont State Police in Williston.

