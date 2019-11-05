Lebanon man charged in assault, car theft

A Lebanon man faces charges after police say he attacked a 79-year-old man and stole his car.

Brendan Harriman

Police say 21-year-old Brendan Harriman was looking for a ride in Haverhill Monday. They say a 79-year-old man picked him up. Harriman then threatened to stab the man if he didn't pull over and exit the car.

They stopped at Walmart and that's when police say Harriman assaulted the man, forced him from the car and drove off.

Police found Harriman and the stolen car in Lebanon.