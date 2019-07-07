Police: Man broke into home, ate, drank and slept there

A nightmare scenario for many, returning home to find a stranger inside.

Police in St. Johnsbury said that's what happened Sunday morning on State Street.

An officer says he found Philip Davis, 52, walking away from the residence.

Davis told police he went into the home Saturday night due to the cold and rain.

An investigation revealed Davis not only broke into a window of that home, but used the couch, cooked food on the stove, and drank their whiskey, and other alcohol.

Police say Davis also watched their TV and raided a coin jar.

Davis was out on conditions of release to include that he must reside at the Good Samaritan House in Barre, and that he must not consume alcohol.

Davis was arrest without incident.