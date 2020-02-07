Police: Man dies after being trapped under metal trash bin

A Vermont police department says it is continuing to investigate the death of a trash hauler who was found trapped beneath a 30-foot trash bin.

Royalton Police say officers and rescue crews were called Wednesday afternoon to the parking lot of a South Royalton restaurant after receiving a report that a man was trapped.

Police say the victim, identified as Kenny Greenslit, 57, of Granville, Vermont, was working alone and they believe his death was accidental.

Greenslit’s wife, Cindy, said he was emptying the bin when it fell on him.

