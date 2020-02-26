Police: Man harassed a woman, destroyed VSP property

A man is expected in court Wednesday, after police say he harassed a woman dozens of times and destroyed police property.

MGN

Officers say Anthony Sawyer, 48, also acted violently while resisting arrest.

Police say it started Monday. They got a call from a woman who says Sawyer harassed her nearly 60 times by calling her and showing up at her home. That apparently violates a Final Relief From Abuse Prevention order. She says it happened between October 2019 and February 2020.

Police say they also found Sawyer was violating conditions of release from a prior arrest by violating the Relief From Abuse order.

Tuesday, troopers say they pulled him over in Shelburne. They say Sawyer resisted arrest and made specific derogatory and obscene statements towards troopers.

But it didn't stop there. Police say he was sent to the Williston barracks where he's accused of causing significant damage.

Sawyer is from St. George. He'll be in Chittenden County Superior Court Wednesday on the following charges:

1. Violation of Abuse Prevention Order (misdemeanor, 56 counts)

2. Violation of Conditions of Release (misdemeanor)

3. Resisting Arrest (misdemeanor)

4. Aggravated Disorderly Conduct (misdemeanor, four counts)

5. Unlawful Mischief (felony)

6. Hate-Motivated Crime (misdemeanor, two counts)