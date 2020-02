A man will be in court Wednesday after police say he stalked an acquaintance and cut him with a knife.

We're told it happened a month ago on Main Street in West Rutland.

Police say Steven Ciccone waited at the end of a local parking lot, followed Michael Kemp home, then cut Kemp on the arm and stomach.

Ciccone is charged with aggravated assault, aggravated stalking, and criminal threatening.

Police say Kemp is okay.