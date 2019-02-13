Police: Hatchet-wielding man breaks into home, torches his own house

PUTNEY, Vt. (WCAX) Police say a Putney man used a hatchet to break into a neighbor's house and then set his own home on fire.
Alex James
Police were called to a home on Mill Street in Putney for a report of a family disturbance. When they got there, they found Alex James in a state of "excited delirium" outside his property which was on fire.
After an investigation, police determined James broke into another home on Mill Street using a hatchet.
Police say he then left and returned to his own home where witnesses say they saw him setting fire to furniture which led to a structure fire.
The Putney Fire Department extinguished the fire.
A pet lizard was found dead inside the home as a result of the fire.
James was arrested and issued a citation for first-degree arson, aggravated domestic assault, cruelty to an animal, burglary and unlawful mischief, among other charges. He's due in court Wednesday.