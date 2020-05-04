Police: Man wipes nose on employee’s shirt after being told to wear mask in Michigan store

Police in one Michigan community are searching for a man who they said wiped his nose on a retail employee’s shirt after he was told to wear a mask. The Holly Police Department released a video showing a man inside a Dollar Tree walking over to the clerk and wiping his nose on the employee’s right sleeve.

Investigators said the employee asked the customer to wear a mask, and there are signs posted on the store’s entry doors instructing people to follow the policy.

The man is accused of telling the clerk, “Here, I will use this as a mask,” before wiping his nose. Witnesses said he was also loud and disruptive before leaving the dollar store.

Police are asking the public to contact the department if they have any information on the suspect. He is facing an assault charge.

Holly is located in Oakland County, which has reported more than 7,500 COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins. As of Monday morning, 757 people have died in the county.

