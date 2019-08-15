Police: Manchester man followed victims in his car

A man who police say stalked victims and put them at risk for death will be in court Thursday.

Police say Joseph Citera followed victims in his car and drove in a way that was dangerous in Arlington.

They say he put them at risk for serious bodily injury or death and that he violated a stalking order against one of the protected victims.

The 52-year-old Manchester man is being charged with aggravated stalking, gross negligent operation and violation of abuse prevention order.