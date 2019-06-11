Police: Massachusetts speeder crashes into guardrail

Police say a man was going 128 miles per hour in a 50 mph zone before crashing into a guardrail in Rockingham.

Matthew D'Entremont

It happened Monday night just before 8 p.m. on Route 103. Witnesses told police that the driver had fled the scene of a crash after he had been speeding past other cars and almost running some off the road.

Investigators say Matthew D'Entremont, 25, lost control on a corner and crashed into a guardrail.

They say the Massachusetts man was arrested after returning to the scene and identifying himself as the driver. He faces charges of leaving the scene of an accident, grossly negligent operation, and excessive speed