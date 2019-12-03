Police: Medical event led to Burlington crash

Investigators say a dramatic crash in Burlington on Tuesday morning was set in motion by a medical event.

Police tell us a 23-year-old driver went off Route 127, known as the Burlington Beltline, at about 8 a.m. The car traveled a long distance and hit a tree.

The vehicle was severely damaged and the man was taken to the hospital.

Police tell us the man was not seriously hurt in the wreck. However, it does appear he had a medical incident just before the crash that caused him to go off the road.