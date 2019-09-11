Police: Medical event led to fatal crash in Barnet

A gas station owner is dead in Barnet after his car went crashing into the station's pumps early Wednesday morning.

Vermont state police were called to Paul's Whistle Stop on Route 5 just before 6 a.m.

They say Paul Keenan, 77, of Ryegate, was driving to the gas station-- which he owns-- to open it for the day. But witnesses say his car went over the lawn, through a fence, hit an embankment and was then launched into the air and came down on the gas pumps, destroying them.

Keenan was pronounced dead on the scene. Police say he suffered a significant medical event prior to crashing.