Police: Middlebury man shoots himself following police chase

Vermont State Police are investigating the death of Middlebury man who shot himself following a pursuit through Addison and Rutland Counties early Tuesday.

Officials say Middlebury Police initially got a call Monday afternoon that Travis Tester, 30, was making threats against several people. Family member also told police he was suicidal. Middlebury Police located him just before 1 a.m. Tuesday near a home in Middlebury. Police say Tester fled in his car and Troopers began a pursuit.

After driving about 15 miles, Brandon Police deployed spikes on Route 7 near the Cattails Restaurant. Tester crashed his car into a tree. Police say officers found him dead in the driver's seat from an apparent self-inflicted gun wound.

Police say autopsy results are pending.