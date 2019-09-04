Police: NEK robberies likely connected

Police say two robberies in the Northeast Kingdom this week may be connected.

They are still looking for the suspect who robbed a Subway in Lyndonville Monday. He's described a white man wearing a hooded raincoat and a white mask.

Police are also looking for a man they say threatened a Pettyco Junction Country Store clerk in St. Johnsbury the same day. The suspect is described as a white man, about 6-feet tall with a slender build and light complexion. He was wearing a dark hoodie and a camouflage mask.