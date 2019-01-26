Police: NH fatal crashes highest in more than decade

State police say New Hampshire saw more fatal crashes last year than in any year since 2004.

WMUR-TV reports New Hampshire State Police said in a report released Friday that there were 145 fatal crashes in 2018. That compares with 102 fatal crashes in 2017.

Last year, 83 drivers involved in crashes were killed. Fatal crashes involving commercial vehicles totaled 14, while 27 crashes involved people who were driving a motorcycle.

Police say Hillsborough Country reported the highest number of fatal crashes: 26, up from 20 in 2017.

State police report three fatal crashes in New Hampshire so far this year.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

