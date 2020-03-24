Police: NH man told to turn down music grabs sword, chases man

Police in Manchester, New Hampshire, say a man has been accused of grabbing a 2 1/2-foot-long sword and chasing after another man who asked him to turn down his music.

Police said a man knocked on the door of Benjamin Layland, 47, on Monday.

They said Layland reportedly became upset and grabbed the sword. He allegedly chased the man down a hall.

The man got away and there were no injuries.

Layland was charged with criminal threatening. He was scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday. It wasn't immediately known if he had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.

