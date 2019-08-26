Police: New York man accused of stalking Bennington County victim again

A New York man recently charged with aggravated stalking will be in court again for violating a stalking order.

Earlier this month we told you about Michael Fuschino who was stalking a victim and sending obscene and threatening electronic messages.

He was charged but made bail the next day.

Now police say he was allegedly harassing and stalking the victim again.

Authorities conducted a surveillance on Route 7A in Arlington.

They spotted Fuschino and arrested him Sunday.

He will be in court Monday.