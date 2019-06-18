Police: No charges in Burlington Diocese bomb scare

Police say no charges will be filed against a man who left a suspicious package outside the Roman Catholic Diocese in South Burlington Monday, prompting an evacuation of occupants in the building.

Police say the man, whose name has not been released, came to the diocese around 3 p.m. and tried to speak to the bishop. Staff told police the man was acting in a way that made them unsettled and he appeared to be experiencing a crisis. After being turned away, he left the package in an outside alcove and walked away.

Authorities say the man later called Vermont State Police and gave them more details about the package, which was harmless. South Burlington police also met with him and determined he did not intend to threaten or harm anyone.