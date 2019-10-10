Police: Off-duty sheriff's deputy shot at vehicle

An Orange County Sheriff's deputy is due in court on Friday after police say he shot at a vehicle.

Police say it happened on Tuesday evening.

They say two people were driving on Stone Road in Williamstown where an incident occurred that resulted in them being tailgated by another car.

According to Vermont state police, that car then pulled around to the front of their vehicle and blocked them in. They tried to get away on Route 64 when they heard a gunshot and their rear window was blown out. Another shot hit the rear bumper.

William Pine, 49, of Brookfield, is charged with two counts of attempted aggravated assault. He is a sergeant with the Orange County Sheriff's Office but was off duty at the time of the incident.

The sheriff's office says Pine has been put on administrative leave during the investigation and they say both their office and Pine are cooperating with state police during the investigation.