Police: Online cellphone sale led to assault, robbery

Police are investigating an assault and robbery in Burlington's Old North End.

They say Sunday, they responded to North Street where two men in their early 20s had arranged to meet two other men to buy a phone, but things quickly went downhill and now two suspects are still on the run.

Many of us have bought or sold something online before. Platforms like Craigslist and the Facebook Marketplace help buyers and sellers connect all the time.

This time, though, it ended in injury.

And police told our Ike Bendavid that this kind of thing happens more often than you think.

Reporter Ike Bendavid: Did the suspects and the victim know each other?

Burlington Police Sgt. Wade Labrecque: Not until they had this meeting in exchange for the phone and money.

After agreeing on a price and location through the Facebook Marketplace, police say a man and his friend agreed to meet the seller at the Lawrence Barnes school to buy a cellphone.

"The two suspects showed up, displayed a phone and asked to see the money first," Labrecque said.

The suspect, Abubakar Sharrif, then reached to grab the $300 but the victim held onto it and the money ripped.

"A fight ensued," Labrecque said. "One of the males got injured in the eye and the other two males ran off with the cash and the phone."

Police say they caught up with Sharrif shortly after when they pulled over the getaway car. He was found hiding in the back seat and was arrested.

Police say the driver was an unknowing participant. However, the other suspect was not in the car and has not yet been identified. And Monday, police said there was an additional suspect who was acting as a lookout.

Monday, Sharrif pleaded not guilty to assault and robbery and giving a fake name to police.

Police say they get these assault and robbery calls at least once a month.

"These things actually happen more often than people know about," Labrecque said.

And as sites like Craigslist and Facebook Marketplace have grown in popularity, not everyone WCAX News spoke with has total confidence the system is safe.

"Ninety percent of the time you don't know where it came from," said Dennis Laberg of Jericho. "So why promote somebody stealing?"

"I will say in the past-- Craigslist or Marketplace-- I have bought or sold anything, I have always told somebody what I was doing before," said Stepheni Hunt of Burlington.

So what should you do next time you want to buy something from someone online? Police say places with more people are always a good option, places like Church Street. They also mentioned that they welcome all legal activity and exchanges right in the police station parking lot.