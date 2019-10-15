Police: Pickup driver falls asleep, crashes into dump truck

New Hampshire state police say a pickup truck driver fell asleep on the road and crashed into a dump truck ahead of him, escaping as the pickup caught fire.

Police said the pickup driver, Mark Largesse, 31, of Berlin, was taken to a hospital for unknown injuries. His vehicle became fully engulfed in fire on Tuesday morning. The accident happened on Route 26 in Errol.

The driver of the dump truck, David Theriault, 60, of Errol, wasn't hurt. The dump truck had minor damage and was driven from the scene.

Police are still investigating the crash.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)