Feds: Glider in crash was 'overloaded,' lacking equipment

Investigators say a plane that crashed into Vermont's Sterling Mountain two years ago was overweight and underequipped

In August of 2018, a glider went down in a heavily wooded section, killing three people on board. The pilot was Donald Post, 70, of Stowe. He was the owner of Stowe Soaring that offers the glider rides called Stowe Soaring. His passengers were Frank Moroz, 58, and his wife, Suzanne Moroz, 56, of Hamden, Connecticut.

Investigators say the glider weighed around 50 pounds over the plane's maximum. The plane apparently stalled and spun out of control during what was supposed to be a 30-minute sightseeing tour.