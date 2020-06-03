Police: Protester pointed gun at passerby

A protester was arrested at a demonstration in St. Albans on Tuesday.

Christopher Reynolds

Police say Christopher Reynolds, 22, of Milton, pointed a gun at a passerby.

They say the victim was passing by protesters and said "all lives matter," sparking an argument.

Investigators say the argument took them across Main Street and into the park where Reynolds threatened the victim, holding his hand on the grip of his gun, which he was wearing on his hip.

The gun was taken as evidence.

Reynolds is charged with aggravated assault.