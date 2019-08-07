Rhode Island man leads police on chase along Route 15

A Rhode Island man led police on a chase through Lamoille County after allegedly removing his clothing and wandering along Route 100.

Police say they tried to pull over Seth Davis, but instead he led them on a chase along Route 15 in Hyde Park.

Authorities say Davis drove on the opposite side of the road many times, causing other drivers to have to move or stop.

Police were able to stop the car at a gas station in Johnson.

He was taken to the hospital for side effects of suspected illicit drug consumption.