Police: Robbery suspect attacked women working in store

Police hope you can help them identify a man suspected of robbing a Burlington quick stop and violently assaulting two women working there.

Surveillance photos

It happened at Simon's Downtown Quick Stop on South Winooski Ave. at about 8:45 a.m.

Investigators say the man walked into the store and attacked the women. They say he threatened them with a weapon, which he did not show. And then got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Both women were treated at the hospital for their injuries, which police say were not life-threatening.

Anyone with information or who can identify the suspect is asked to call Burlington police at 802-658-2700.