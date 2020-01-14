Police: Saranac River search now a 'recovery' operation

Police in New York's North Country say they've temporarily suspended a search of the Saranac River after reports that a man jumped into the water Tuesday.

Plattsburgh Police responded around 3 p.m. after reports of a man in the water near the river's confluence with Lake Champlain. Police say crews were searching in the frigid water all afternoon. They are now classifying it as a recovery mission rather than a rescue.

Police called off the search at night fall but are expected back with a state police dive team Wednesday morning at 7 a.m.

