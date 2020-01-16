Police: Saranac River victim was running from parole officer

Police have released the identity of a Clinton County man who apparently drowned in the Saranac River Tuesday after trying to escape from a state parole officer.

Authorities say a police dive team recovered the body of Michael Trombly, 41, of Mooers, around 6 p.m. Wednesday night after a nearly two-day search.

It started after police say they received a 911 call just before 3 p.m. Tuesday from a New York state parole officer reporting a man in the Saranac River. Officials say Trombly was running from the officer when he went into the river from a parking lot on Broad Street, south of the Kennedy Bridge.

Officers arrived within minutes but lost sight of Trombly. After a major search involving local and state authorities, as well as a helicopter from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Trombly's body was recovered Wednesday about 200 yards north of the Dock Street boat launch.