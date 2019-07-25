Police: Shots fired near construction workers after neighbor dispute

Police say a neighbor dispute led to shots fired at a home where construction workers were working.

Vermont State Police responded to Valley View Road in Waterbury Wednesday evening after reports of shots fired.

When they got there, they learned of an ongoing dispute with a neighbor over a noise complaint. This led to the neighbor shooting from his porch at two construction workers across the street.

Police say Leonard Bisceglia fired six rounds at the men.

He is being held, awaiting an arraignment later Thursday.