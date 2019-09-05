Police: St. Albans suspects' rental car turned in at Bradley airport

St. Albans Police say the rental car driven by two suspects wanted in connection with a stabbing outside a hotel was turned in at the Bradley International Airport in Hartford, Connecticut.

Police were called to the Northwest Medical Center early Tuesday after reports of an 18-year-old being stabbed outside the LaQuinta on Fairfax Road. The victim, whose name has not been released, remains hospitalized.

Police have applied for an arrest warrant for Harrison Ogbunize, 33, of Springfield, Mass. They are also still trying to identify a second male suspect.

Police say Ogbunize and the victim knew each other.

Police say the black Camaro the suspects took off in was turned in at the Bradley Hertz rental facility on Tuesday,