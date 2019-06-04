Police: St. Albans woman downed bottle of pills to destroy evidence

A St. Albans woman faces multiple charges after failing to stop for police.

Police say they attempted to stop Jaime Hoben Sunday night on Lasalle Street in St Albans. They say she then fled the wrong way on Spruce Street. After pulling her over, police say she tried to swallow a bottle-full of illegal prescription pills in an attempt to destroy the evidence.

She was charged with operating with a operating with a criminally suspended license, possession of depressants and numerous moving violations.