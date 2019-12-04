Police: St. Albans woman was drunk when she rammed cop car

Police say she was nearly four times the legal limit when she drove into several cars, a fire hydrant, a telephone pole and then rammed an officer's cruiser.

Julie Holcomb

Julie Holcomb, 44, of St. Albans, faces a slew of charges.

Police say it all started when she hit a car on Main Street in St. Albans and kept going. Officers say it was while she was trying to flee from police on Lake Street that she hit everything else, including the cop car.

The officer in the cruiser suffered minor injuries.

Holcomb was checked out by emergency personnel at the police station.