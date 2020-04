A car is destroyed after officers say it was stolen and intentionally set on fire.

Police say a few days ago, someone stole a white 2017 Toyota Prius out of a driveway in Highgate Center and took it to Shawville Road in Sheldon.

Then, it was put up in flames.

Police say no one was hurt during the fire and they didn't find anyone near the car.

Call police if you can help.