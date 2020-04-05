Police: Stolen vehicle involved in Burlington crash

A speeding car is sent off the road on Riverside Ave. in Burlington.

Police say Saturday night's crash involved a stolen vehicle, and a driver believed to be under the influence.

Before the crash officers attempted to stop the vehicle in the City, but stopped pursuing the vehicle due to its erratic driving. Police were not pursing the vehicle at the time of the crash.

The person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. They are being held in jail and will be in court on Monday.

